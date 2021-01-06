Thomas, Smart help LSU rally, beat Georgia 94-92 in overtime

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Freshman Cameron Thomas scored eight of his 26 points after regulation, Javonte Smart hit back-to-back 3-pointers to force overtime and LSU rallied to beat Georgia 94-92 on Wednesday night.

Thomas, who came in averaging 24.6 points (No. 5 nationally) this season, set career highs with 15 free throws on 16 attempts, including 5 of 6 in the final two minutes. Smart finished with 21 points and freshman Darius Days had 13 points and 11 rebounds — his second double-double in the last three games and his third this season for LSU (7-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference).