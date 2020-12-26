Third-string QB Beathard throws 3 TDs, 49ers stun Cardinals DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Dec. 26, 2020 Updated: Dec. 26, 2020 7:54 p.m.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard threw three touchdown passes, Jeff Wilson ran for 183 yards, and the San Francisco 49ers dealt a brutal blow to the Arizona Cardinals' playoff hopes by defeating them 20-12 on Saturday.
Beathard was making his first start since 2018 and was 1-9 as a starting quarterback before he was pressed into action against the Cardinals because of injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens.