Khachanov beats Montreal teen Auger-Aliassime in Rogers Cup

Karen Khachanov, of Russia, celebrates his victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, during the Rogers Cup men’s tennis tournament Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) less Karen Khachanov, of Russia, celebrates his victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, during the Rogers Cup men’s tennis tournament Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press ... more Photo: Paul Chiasson, AP Photo: Paul Chiasson, AP Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Khachanov beats Montreal teen Auger-Aliassime in Rogers Cup 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

MONTREAL (AP) — Sixth-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia beat Montreal teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (7), 7-5, 6-3 on Thursday in the Rogers Cup at windy and raucous IGA Stadium.

Celebrating his 19th birthday, Auger-Aliassime was undone by 12 double faults and a series of mistakes. After the match, the crowd sang "Happy Birthday" to Auger-Aliassime, while a video featuring fellow pros also passing on their greetings played on the big screens.

Khachanov set up a quarterfinal match against third-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany, a 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (5) winner over Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal faced Argentina's Guido Pella in a night match.

Second-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria beat Marin Cilic of Croatoa 7-6 (7), 6-4. Coming off a victory on clay in Austria for his third title of the year, Thiem will face eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Cristian Garin of Chile.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports