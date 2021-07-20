'These are memories they'll remember forever': Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs

WILTON — The 12U Wilton Little League All-Star baseball team took home the Connecticut District 1 Championship last week after topping rival Darien by a 10-5 score.
This is the third year in a row the same Wilton squad, coached by former collegiate player and longtime town athletics coach Kevin Toohill, has earned a District 1 championship berth. Concurrently, Darien has stepped across from them each of the past three times as well. Wilton finally edged out their shoreline rivals though, as prior to their most recent matchup, the two town programs took turns raising their respective District 1 banners in the past two years.