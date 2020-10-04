The Latest: Two more COVID positives at Roland Garros

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

French Open organizers say two players have been removed from the girls' junior tournament after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The girls were not named.

Play started Sunday in the girls' tournament.

