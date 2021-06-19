The Latest: Moving day at Torrey Pines for US Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Saturday is moving day at the U.S. Open, and this one could be fascinating.

The co-leaders are 48-year-old Richard Bland and Russell Henley at 5-under par. Bland is playing his fourth major, one each in the last four decades. Henley has played 26 majors without registering a top 10.

Behind them is a long list of star power and experience. Twenty players are separated by five shots, and six of them are major champions. That includes Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. They have won three of the last four U.S. Opens.

Rory McIlroy is six shots behind and believes he's very much in the mix. Phil Mickelson is another shot back and feels the same way.

In early play, Jordan Spieth has had two birdie putts inside 6 feet to start his third round and made one of them.

