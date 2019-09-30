The Latest: Heat's Spoelstra says Butler good fit in Miami

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler (22) jokes with Heat staff following an NBA basketball news conference, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Miami. Butler spoke publicly for the first time since the July trade that brought him to South Florida as the new face of the franchise. less Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler (22) jokes with Heat staff following an NBA basketball news conference, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Miami. Butler spoke publicly for the first time since the July trade that brought ... more Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close The Latest: Heat's Spoelstra says Butler good fit in Miami 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

The Latest from NBA media days on Monday (all times EST):

!0:30 a.m.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra spent part of his summer trying to build a relationship with new Heat wing Jimmy Butler, featuring phone calls and dinners and the sharing of ideas.

They get to work on the court for the first time Tuesday, when Miami opens camp — the first with Butler on the roster.

Spoelstra says "it was the fit that matters to us. That's the only thing that counts."

Butler is a four-time All-Star and Miami raves about what he can do both ends of the floor. Heat President Pat Riley says Butler is one of the 10 best players in the league, and Spoelstra says Butler "will not shy away from big moments. ... Jimmy Butler is that kind of player."

It took a four-team trade to get the deal that brought Butler to Miami done in July. The Heat gave up Josh Richardson (to Philadelphia) and Hassan Whiteside (to Portland) to make it happen.

— Tim Reynolds in Miami

___

5 a.m.

The NBA offseason is now over for everyone.

The vast majority of the league's media days are taking place Monday, with 23 teams gathering for the season's first official day of work. The six teams that are headed overseas for preseason games held media days on Friday and Saturday, with the Los Angeles Clippers going on Sunday in advance of their training-camp trip to Hawaii.

Golden State is among the teams having media day Monday, its first formal day of work at the team's new Chase Center home in San Francisco. NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks also have media day Monday.

Monday also marks the start of the preseason, with Houston playing host to the Shanghai Sharks.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports