The Latest: German soccer to go ahead this weekend

Recommended Video:

The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak's affect on sports around the globe (all times local):

___

10:40 a.m.

The German soccer league says it will play this weekend's games as planned without spectators but may suspend the league as of Tuesday.

The league board says it will propose a suspension through April 2, to be voted on by member clubs on Monday.

All of this weekend's games are due to be played in empty stadiums.

Borussia Mönchengladbach played Cologne on Wednesday and although there were no fans in the stadium, hundreds assembled outside.

The league asked fans "not to gather in front of the stadiums and to do their part to protect the population."

Second-division club Hannover has put its players into self-isolation after two tested positive for the coronavirus. Hannover’s game against Dynamo Dresden on Sunday has been called off.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports