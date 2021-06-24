The Latest: Danish officials find virus among soccer fans

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

Danish health officials have urged soccer fans who attended the European Championship game between Denmark and Belgium on June 17 in Copenhagen to be checked for the coronavirus after they found at least three people who later tested positive for the delta variant.

The Danish health minister says about 4,000 people sat near those who have tested positive.

Denmark has reported 247 cases of the variant since April 2.

All those attending the final Euro 2020 game in Copenhagen on Monday must show valid documents that they are not infected with COVID-19 before they can enter Parken Stadium.

The first round of the European Championship is over and the first off day of the tournament has arrived.

Eight teams have been eliminated from Euro 2020 but 16 others are still in the mix and getting ready for the weekend.

Italy will face Austria in London and Wales will take on Denmark in Amsterdam on Saturday. Defending champion Portugal will face top-ranked Belgium in Seville and the Netherlands will play the Czech Republic in Budapest the following day.

It will be World Cup champion France against Switzerland in Bucharest and Spain against Croatia in Copenhagen on Monday. Then England will play Germany in London and Sweden will face Ukraine in Glasgow on Tuesday.

