The Latest: Morata dropped from Spain's team for semifinals

Spain has dropped Alvaro Morata for the semifinal match against Italy in the European Championship and will play without a recognized striker.

Morata has started every game so far at Euro 2020 despite widespread criticism for his struggles in front of goal.

Mikel Oyarzabal typically plays as a winger but will be up front against Italy. Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo will be on either side of Oyarzabal.

Emerson Palmieri comes in for the injured Leonardo Spinazzola at left back for Italy as expected. Federico Chiesa has been picked ahead of Domenico Berardi on the right wing.

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci waltzed all alone in the rain on the Wembley Stadium field about 90 minutes before his team was to play Spain in the European Championship semifinals.

Bonucci was wearing a gray jacket and dark blue pants and he waved to the few fans that had already made their way inside the stadium.

Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have been key to Italy’s success at the tournament. Italy has conceded only two goals at Euro 2020 so far.

Several Spain players emerged from the tunnel about 10 minutes later and chatted on the field after the rain had stopped.

The winner of the match will play either England or Denmark in the final on Sunday.

Thousands of flag-waving and flag-wearing Italy and Spain fans living in Britain have flocked to Wembley Stadium to see their teams play in the European Championship semifinals.

Fans from abroad are not permitted into the match unless they have followed the strict quarantine rules imposed by the British government.

That allowed the many Italians and Spaniards living in the country to take advantage of more easily available tickets. They have arrived in droves and have been loudly singing and chanting outside the stadium.

Spain fan Melissa Russell Escrichuela and her friends decided only on Saturday to buy tickets.

The 25-year-old business analyst says “it started almost as a joke and then we saw there were tickets. So we said let’s do it.”

Three of her group are Spanish and one is Italian.

UEFA has invited Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen to the European Championship final along with the medics who helped to save his life.

Eriksen collapsed on the field during his team’s opening match against Finland on June 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

Denmark will play England in the Euro 2020 semifinals on Wednesday. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

Italy and Spain will face each other in a knockout match at the fourth straight European Championship.

Spain beat Italy at Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 and went on to win the title each time. The Italians won five years ago at Euro 2016 but then lost to Germany in the quarterfinals.

The Euro 2020 semifinal match will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

The winner will face either England or Denmark on Sunday in the final. That match will also be played at Wembley.

