The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The ASUN Conference says it is postponing all fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement from the ASUN’s Presidents’ Council on Friday also says that providing a spring season for men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball is a priority.

“We’re not in the position today to guarantee it will happen, but we can promise to make every effort to get there. We owe that to our student-athletes, our athletic departments and our institutions,” ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart said in a statement.

League schools may continue with such activities like training and practice in accordance with NCAA, local and state guidelines.

The nine-team league operates mostly in the Southeast and does not play football. It is formally known as the Atlantic Sun Conference.

