Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Latest on Week 9 in the NFL (all times EST):

1:05 p.m.

Eleven NFL teams entered Week 9 with two or fewer losses. That’s the most since 1996 when a dozen teams had two or fewer losses through eight weeks.

Three of today’s games feature two teams with one or two losses.

They are:

Seattle (6-1) at Buffalo (6-2)

Baltimore (5-2) at Indianapolis (5-2)

and New Orleans (5-2) at Tampa Bay (6-2)

This marks just the fifth week since the 1970 merger that there are at least three games between teams with two or fewer losses in Week 9 or later.

That last time that happened was in 1999.

--Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.

