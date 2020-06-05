The Athletic lays off 8% of its staff due to pandemic

The Athletic has laid off 46 staff members and implemented pay cuts across the organization due to cost cuts resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The 5-year-old subscription-based online sports site says in a statement that the layoffs represent 8% of its staff. Most of the layoffs involved college and enterprise writers as well as those covering mixed martial arts. There were also reductions to most of the staffs in Miami and Phoenix.

Remaining employees will be asked to take double-digit percentage pay cuts through the remainder of the year.

Sports have been mostly shut down since mid-March. NASCAR returned to racing three weeks ago while the NBA and NHL have plans to resume their seasons in late July. Major League Baseball and its players remain at odds over a plan to return, while the NFL is hopeful it will be able to open training camps in late July.