Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Region I

Regional

Euless Trinity (11-1) vs Allen (10-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium

Midland Legacy/Southlake Carroll Winner vs Lewisville (11-1), TBD

Region II

Regional

Duncanville (10-1) vs Spring (11-1), 7 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

DeSoto (10-2) vs Spring Westfield (12-0), 4 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

Region III

Regional

Katy Tompkins (11-1) vs Galena Park North Shore (11-1), 1 p.m. Friday at Galena Park’s Galena Park ISD Stadium

Fort Bend Ridge Point (11-1) vs Humble Atascocita (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s TDECU Stadium

Region IV

Regional

Austin Bowie (10-2) vs San Antonio Brennan (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium

Lake Travis (10-2) vs Laredo United South (9-3), 2 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium

___

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Region I

Regional

Trophy Club Nelson (9-3) vs Denton Guyer (11-1), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

EP Eastwood (8-4) vs Prosper (8-4), 1 p.m. Saturday at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field

Region II

Regional

Cedar Hill (8-4) vs Cypress Bridgeland (10-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

Rockwall Heath (11-1) vs Tomball (9-3), 8 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

Region III

Regional

Katy (12-0) vs Houston King (10-2), 12 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

Katy Cinco Ranch (8-4) vs Humble Summer Creek (9-3), 1 p.m. Saturday at Houston’s TDECU Stadium

Region IV

Regional

Austin Vandegrift (11-1) vs Edinburg Vela (12-0), 4 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium

Austin Westlake (12-0) vs PSJA North (10-2), 4 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Region I

Regional

Mansfield Summit (9-3) vs Midlothian (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Grand Prairie’s Gopher Bowl

Amarillo Tascosa (10-2) vs Colleyville Heritage (11-1), 3 p.m. Saturday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium

Region II

Regional

Denton Ryan (11-1) vs Longview (9-3), 3 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

Frisco Wakeland (9-2) vs College Station (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium

Region III

Regional

Cedar Park (7-5) vs Katy Paetow (11-1), 1 p.m. Friday at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium

Manvel (10-2) vs Fort Bend Hightower (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Sugar Land’s Hall Stadium

Region IV

Regional

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (10-2) vs Gregory-Portland (9-3), 8 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (11-1) vs McAllen Memorial (11-1), 3 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Region I

Regional

Canutillo (11-1) vs WF Rider (11-1), TBD Friday at Midland’s Grande Communications Stadium

Lubbock Cooper (11-1) vs Grapevine (10-2), 4:30 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field

Region II

Regional

Aledo (12-0) vs Dallas South Oak Cliff (10-1), 2 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium

Lucas Lovejoy (11-1) vs Mansfield Timberview (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Region III

Regional

Texarkana Texas (11-0) vs Port Neches-Groves (8-4), 6 p.m. Friday at Natchitoches’ Turpin Stadium

College Station A&M Consolidated (10-2) vs Crosby (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

Region IV

Regional

Leander Rouse (11-1) vs Liberty Hill (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

SA Alamo Heights (12-0) vs Marble Falls (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Dripping Springs’ Tiger Stadium

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Region I

Regional

EP Riverside (11-1) vs Andrews/Springtown Winner, TBD Saturday

Dumas (9-2) vs WF Hirschi (10-2), 3 p.m. Friday at Plainview’s Sherwood Memorial Stadium

Region II

Regional

Stephenville (12-0) vs Argyle (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium

Melissa (10-2) vs Waco La Vega (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium

Region III

Regional

Kilgore (11-1) vs Tyler Chapel Hill (9-3), 8 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s TMF Rose Stadium

Little Cypress-Mauriceville (10-2) vs El Campo (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium

Region IV

Regional

Austin LBJ (12-0) vs Boerne (9-2), 12 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

Fredericksburg (8-4) vs Pleasanton (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Region I

Regional

Aubrey (11-1) vs Monahans (9-3), 12:30 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Sandifer Stadium

Snyder (9-3) vs Celina (10-1), 2 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium

Region II

Regional

Texarkana Pleasant Grove (7-5) vs Quinlan Ford (12-0), TBD

Van (12-0) vs Gilmer (11-1), 2 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s TMF Rose Stadium

Region III

Regional

China Spring (12-0) vs Carthage (11-0), 5 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium

West Orange-Stark (10-1) vs Bellville (12-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

Region IV

Regional

Cuero (11-1) vs Wimberley (10-2), 12 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

Geronimo Navarro (9-2) vs Sinton (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Marcos’ Bobcat Stadium

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Region I

Regional

Shallowater (10-2) vs Whitesboro (8-4), 1 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field

Tuscola Jim Ned (12-0) vs Brock (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Brownwood’s Gordon Wood Stadium

Region II

Regional

Mount Vernon (12-0) vs Gladewater (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Sulphur Spring’s Primm Stadium

West (12-0) vs Malakoff (9-3), 2 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium

Region III

Regional

Diboll (9-3) vs Little River Academy (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Cougar Field

Lorena (10-2) vs Columbus (10-2), 1:30 p.m. Friday at San Marcos’ Bobcat Stadium

Region IV

Regional

San Diego (10-1) vs Vanderbilt Industrial (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

Edna (10-2) vs Lago Vista (8-3), 1 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Region I

Regional

Abernathy (11-1) vs Canadian (9-3), 2 p.m. Friday at Amarillo’s Bivins Stadium

Brady (8-3) vs Lubbock Roosevelt (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

Region II

Regional

Bells (9-3) vs Holliday (12-0), 3 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium

Dublin (9-3) vs Gunter (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Bedford’s Pennington Field

Region III

Regional

New London West Rusk (12-0) vs Daingerfield (10-2), 6 p.m. Thursday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Waskom (11-1) vs Newton (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Dragon Stadium

Region IV

Regional

Franklin (12-0) vs Riesel (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Belton’s Tiger Field

Poth (10-1) vs Tidehaven (7-4), TBD

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Region I

Regional

Cisco (10-2) vs New Deal (11-1), 2 p.m. Friday at Colorado City’s Wolf Stadium

Hawley (12-0) vs Coleman (11-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Sandifer Stadium

Region II

Regional

Marlin (9-3) vs Tolar (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Alvarado’s Head Stadium

Crawford (12-0) vs Italy (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday at Alvarado’s Head Stadium

Region III

Regional

Beckville (12-0) vs Timpson (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday at TBD

Centerville (11-1) vs Holland (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium

Region IV

Regional

Shiner (12-0) vs Schulenburg (6-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Hallettsville’s Brahmas Memorial Stadium

Refugio (12-0) vs Ganado (7-5), 6:30 p.m. Friday at Port Lavaca’s Sandcrab Stadium

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Region I

Regional

Wellington (8-3) vs Gruver (10-1), 4 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium

Stratford (11-1) vs Wink (9-3), 3 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field

Region II

Regional

Santo (11-1) vs Windthorst (11-1), 1 p.m. Friday at Graham’s Newton Field

Muenster (12-0) vs Albany (11-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium

Region III

Regional

Wortham (7-5) vs Mart (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Mexia’s Blackcat Field

Chilton (10-1) vs Bremond (6-6), 6 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

Region IV

Regional

Granger (11-0) vs Burton (4-8), 7 p.m. Friday at Elgin’s Wildcat Stadium

Eldorado (10-1) vs Falls City (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Quarterfinals

Turkey Valley vs. Happy, 6 p.m. Friday at Dimmitt

Sterling City vs. Westbrook, 7 p.m. Friday at Colorado City

Coolidge vs. Abbott, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mexia

May vs. Water Valley, 6 p.m. Saturday at Robert Lee

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

State Quarterfinals

Anton vs. Klondike, 5:30 p.m. Friday at Slaton

Matador Motley County vs. Jayton, 6 pm.. Friday at Idalou

Strawn vs. Gordon, 6 p.m. Friday at Breckenridge

Oakwood vs. Richland Springs, 6 p.m. Friday at Hico