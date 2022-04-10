Texas-Toronto Runs

Blue jays first. George Springer homers to left field. Bo Bichette lines out to right field to Adolis Garcia. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Andy Ibanez. Teoscar Hernandez singles to right field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Matt Chapman homers to center field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Raimel Tapia flies out to left field to Nick Solak.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 4, Rangers 0.