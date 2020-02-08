Texas Tech comes back for 62-57 win over Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kyler Edwards hit the go-ahead basket, and teammate TJ Holyfield blocked three driving shots by Texas’ Matt Coleman in the final 27 seconds as Texas Tech defeated the Longhorns 62-57 Saturday afternoon.

Tech (15-8, 6-4 Big 12) erased a 16-point first-half deficit to win with Edwards scoring all 10 of his points in the second half with his big basket coming with 1:38 left. Jahmi’us Ramsey led the Red Raiders with 18 points, 14 coming after the break. Davide Morretti made four free throws in the final 15 seconds.

Andrew Jones led Texas (14-9, 4-6) with 18 points with Coleman adding 17.

Tech, which trailed by 16 late in the first half, caught Texas midway through the second half with a 15-4 push. A three-point play by Edwards evened the score.

Texas took a 31-19 halftime lead thanks to a 14-0 run that began with 12 minutes left and lasted nearly six minutes. Jones scored eight of those points and blocked a shot during the stretch. He finished the half with 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Tech committed 11 turnovers in the half, three fewer than it averages for a game, and missed with all five of its 3-point attempts. The Red Raiders had only two turnovers in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Texas guard Matt Coleman III (2) has his shot blocked by Texas Tech forward TJ Holyfield (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Texas Tech won 62-57.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders, who have nine new players on the active roster this season, have the same 6-4 record in the Big 12 they had through 10 games to last year, when they lost the NCAA Tournament championship game to Virginia. Tech won its final nine regular-season games last season. ... After facing TCU in Lubbock on Monday, Tech’s next three games are against the bottom three teams in the Big 12 standings: Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Iowa State.

Texas: The Longhorns, hoping for an NCAA Tournament bid after missing last season, needed this game badly, considering that it was at home, and that their next one, also in Austin, is against No. 1 ranked Baylor on Monday. ... Texas lost two starters to injuries early in the second half, Kai Jones (left ankle) and Jase Febres (left knee). A third starter, Jericho Sims, fouled out with 3:16 left.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Home against TCU on Monday night. TCU beat Tech 65-54 on Jan. 21 in Fort Worth. Texas: Home against No. 1 Baylor, also on Monday night. Baylor defeated Texas 59-44 on Jan. 4 in Waco.

