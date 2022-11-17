Texas Tech 86, Colorado 85, OT

Vonleh 2-6 0-0 4, Miller 8-12 5-6 24, Formann 4-6 2-2 12, Jones 4-6 1-3 9, Sherrod 6-9 7-8 21, McLeod 0-1 0-2 0, Whittaker 0-2 2-2 2, Sadler 2-8 3-5 8, Wynn 1-3 1-2 3, Wetta 0-4 2-2 2, Totals 27-57 23-32 85
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason