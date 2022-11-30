Texas Tech 79, Georgetown 65

Akok 0-4 0-0 0, Wahab 0-4 0-0 0, Heath 2-8 0-0 5, Murray 8-13 0-0 18, Spears 5-12 3-4 13, Mozone 7-10 0-0 18, Ezewiro 1-2 3-5 5, Bristol 1-2 0-0 3, Anglin 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-56 6-9 65.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason