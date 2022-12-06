Texas Tech 68, Sam Houston St. 55

Batista 5-9 2-2 12, Allen 6-21 2-6 17, Jefferson 1-6 0-2 2, Kemp 1-3 0-0 3, Woods 2-10 0-0 5, Smith 0-0 1-4 1, Block 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 3-8 0-0 7, Djokovic 1-2 2-2 4, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Eddins 1-3 1-2 4, Perry 0-0 0-2 0, Totals 20-63 8-20 55
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason