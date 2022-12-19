Texas Tech 66, McNeese St. 47

Tanks 0-1 0-0 0, Chamberlin 3-7 0-0 6, Hansen 3-8 0-0 7, Kulinska 6-12 2-2 15, Stubblefield 1-2 0-1 2, Falkowska 0-1 0-0 0, Hermoso 0-0 0-0 0, Watts 1-7 0-0 2, Grace Wener 0-0 0-0 0, Gabrielle Wener 0-0 0-0 0, Guihon 1-3 5-6 7, Rosini 2-2 0-0 4, Yespes 0-1 0-0 0, Mullins 1-7 2-4 4, Totals 18-51 9-13 47
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason