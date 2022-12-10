Skip to main content
Texas St. 71, Texas-Arlington 65

Ceaser 8-14 5-5 23, Love 0-2 0-0 0, Sykes 0-4 5-8 5, Davis 3-8 0-0 7, Harrell 1-4 2-2 4, Drinnon 4-7 1-2 10, Martin 2-4 4-7 8, Gatkek 4-6 0-0 8, Dawson 2-4 0-0 6, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 17-24 71.

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (4-7)

Wilson 5-9 3-4 13, Gibson 8-16 1-2 19, Humphrey 1-5 1-1 3, Johnson-Cash 2-4 0-0 5, Weaver 3-5 5-7 12, Walker 6-11 1-1 13, Domingos 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Castro 0-0 0-0 0, Young 0-0 0-0 0, Talbot 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 11-15 65.

Halftime_Texas St. 33-24. 3-Point Goals_Texas St. 6-17 (Dawson 2-4, Ceaser 2-5, Drinnon 1-3, Davis 1-4, Sykes 0-1), Texas-Arlington 4-13 (Gibson 2-5, Johnson-Cash 1-2, Weaver 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Walker 0-2). Rebounds_Texas St. 25 (Ceaser 11), Texas-Arlington 27 (Wilson, Humphrey 8). Assists_Texas St. 15 (Sykes, Harrell, Gatkek 3), Texas-Arlington 10 (Gibson 4). Total Fouls_Texas St. 14, Texas-Arlington 20.

