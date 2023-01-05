Texas St. 63, James Madison 62

Martin 1-4 4-4 6, Morgan 3-6 1-3 7, Drinnon 3-7 1-2 9, Harrell 2-12 1-3 7, Mason 2-6 0-0 4, Davis 7-12 0-0 16, Love 3-7 0-1 6, Sykes 3-4 0-0 6, Coleman 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 7-13 63.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason