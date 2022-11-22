Texas St. 59, California 55

Love 2-6 0-2 4, Morgan 4-11 1-3 9, Davis 3-10 6-8 14, Dawson 1-3 0-0 3, Harrell 6-15 7-7 21, Drinnon 1-4 2-2 4, Gatkek 2-5 0-1 4, Sykes 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Mason 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 16-23 59.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason