Texas Southern 92, Huston 54

Chatman 2-3 0-0 6, Hallmon 2-5 2-3 6, Ellis 1-4 0-0 3, Kelly 1-6 4-4 7, Williams 3-14 1-2 8, Scott 5-10 1-4 12, Burroughs-Chandler 4-6 0-0 9, Harmon 1-3 0-0 3, Rogers 0-3 0-0 0, Shelton 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 8-13 54.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason