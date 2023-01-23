Texas Southern 71, Alabama St. 65

Barnes 3-13 8-11 15, Nicholas 2-6 0-2 4, Jo.Walker 5-8 0-0 11, Farooq 8-14 2-2 21, Mortle 6-14 0-0 13, Craig 0-0 4-4 4, Carter 1-4 0-0 2, Granger 0-1 1-2 1, Henry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 15-21 71.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason