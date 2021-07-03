Texas-Seattle Runs

Rangers third. Jonah Heim strikes out swinging. Nick Solak singles to center field. Charlie Culberson reaches on error to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Nick Solak to third. Fielding error by Mitch Haniger. Brock Holt singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Charlie Culberson scores. Nick Solak scores. Throwing error by Mitch Haniger. Nate Lowe strikes out on a foul tip. Adolis Garcia grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Jake Bauers.

2 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 2, Mariners 0.

Rangers fifth. Jonah Heim walks. Nick Solak reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jonah Heim out at second. Charlie Culberson doubles to shallow left field. Nick Solak scores. Brock Holt lines out to left field to Jake Fraley. Nate Lowe singles to shallow center field. Charlie Culberson out at home.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 3, Mariners 0.

Mariners fifth. Jake Fraley homers to right field. Taylor Trammell called out on strikes. J.P. Crawford doubles to deep center field. Mitch Haniger grounds out to third base, Brock Holt to Nate Lowe. Kyle Seager grounds out to shallow right field to Nate Lowe.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 3, Mariners 1.

Mariners seventh. Dylan Moore pinch-hitting for Taylor Trammell. Dylan Moore lines out to left field to Eli White. J.P. Crawford reaches on error. Throwing error by Brett Martin. Mitch Haniger walks. J.P. Crawford to second. Kyle Seager reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Mitch Haniger out at second. J.P. Crawford scores. Throwing error by Charlie Culberson. Ty France singles to shallow infield. Kyle Seager to third. Jake Bauers grounds out to second base, Nick Solak to Nate Lowe.

1 run, 1 hit, 2 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 3, Mariners 2.

Mariners eighth. Shed Long Jr. grounds out to second base, Brock Holt to Nate Lowe. Luis Torrens homers to center field. Jake Fraley walks. Dylan Moore strikes out swinging. J.P. Crawford singles to shallow center field. Jake Fraley scores. Mitch Haniger grounds out to third base, Brock Holt to Nate Lowe.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 4, Rangers 3.

Rangers ninth. David Dahl strikes out swinging. Eli White reaches on error to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Ty France. Jonah Heim doubles to deep center field. Eli White scores. Nick Solak grounds out to shallow infield, Kendall Graveman to Jake Bauers. Charlie Culberson strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Rangers 4, Mariners 4.

Mariners tenth. Shed Long Jr. out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Brock Holt to Nick Solak. Jake Bauers to third. Luis Torrens is intentionally walked. Jake Fraley singles to shallow center field. Luis Torrens to second. Jake Bauers scores.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 5, Rangers 4.