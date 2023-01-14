Texas Rio Grande Valley 85, Chicago St. 82

Cardet 4-8 5-6 14, Corbett 8-14 0-2 21, Davis 4-6 0-0 10, B.Johnson 1-7 0-2 3, Weaver 9-17 5-6 26, Kacuol 3-5 2-2 8, Arneaud 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 12-18 82.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason