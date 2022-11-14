Texas Rio Grande Valley 77, St. Francis (Ill.) 51

Charles 0-6 0-2 0, Fayhee 2-7 1-2 5, Anabitarte 4-5 2-2 12, Gerner 1-3 0-0 2, Wright 3-8 2-2 10, Maxwell-Topia 0-3 0-0 0, Ochiaka 4-5 2-3 10, McGlasson 0-5 0-0 0, Karli 2-3 0-0 6, Phillips 0-3 0-0 0, Do.Joachim 3-7 0-0 6, Mobayed 0-0 0-0 0, Kreitz 0-0 0-0 0, McCullum 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 7-11 51.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason