Texas Rio Grande Valley 103, Abilene Christian 86

Pleasant 3-5 2-3 8, Allen 6-9 13-14 26, Cameron 4-11 3-3 12, Daniels 3-6 0-0 6, Dibba 3-11 4-4 10, Madden 1-4 0-0 3, J.Jackson 1-4 0-0 3, Simmons 3-7 1-1 7, Steele 2-7 0-0 5, Bettiol 3-4 0-2 6, Gai 0-0 0-0 0, Seat 0-4 0-0 0, Muoneke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-72 23-27 86.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason