Texas Fishing Report

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Feb. 19

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 54-55 degrees; 0.76 low. Largemouth bass are fair. Working spinners and buzzbaits in 7-15’. Sunfish are fair on cutworms, and corn in the shallower structure of docks. Catfish are fair on perch, minnows, and prepared dough balls.

BASTROP: FAIR. Water stained; 59-62 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair fishing creeks, and coves on Carolina rigged centipedes and crankbaits. Crappie are picking up but still slow on minnows and jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on cut, live, and stinkbait.

BELTON: FAIR Water lightly stained; 54 degrees; 2.29' low Black bass are fair in creek mouths on spinners and crankbaits. White bass are fair on slabs in deep water. Hybrid stripers are fair bottom fishing live bait and jigs. Crappie are fair on jigs in 8-15’. Catfish are fair on shad, shrimp, blood bait, and stinkbait.

BROWNWOOD: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 52-55 degrees; 3.64’ low. Largemouth bass are fair with crankbaits, jigs, spinners, and plastic worms. Favorable locations continue to be points, rocks, and coves plus creeks off the main lake. White bass are fair on minnows and Alabama rigs on deeper points. Catfish have been good on prepared bait night fishing, and shad baited trotlines.

BUCHANAN: FAIR. Water stained; 53-56 degrees; 3.2’ low. Largemouth bass are fair with jigs, spinner, and crankbaits working creeks for pre-spawn fish. Striped bass are decent fishing the rivers. White bass are good on minnows and slabs when fishing points and using sonar to locate schools of baitfish. Crappie are slow on jigs and minnows. Channel catfish have been good on stinkbait, live and cut bait.

CANYON LAKE: FAIR. Water stained; 55-57 degrees; 2.96’ low. Striper fishing continues to be fair on humps on live bait. Largemouth bass are fair in warmer water and brushy shorelines with crankbait, worms, and spinners. Catfish are good with live and cut bait throughout the lake.

FAYETTE: FAIR. Water lightly stained. 55-58 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair with plastic worms or creatures, spinners and crankbait among vegetation, moving shallower. Sunfish are fair on worms and crickets around bank ledges and structure. Catfish are good on stinkbait, live bait, and cut bait.

GRANBURY: FAIR. Water stained. 52-54 degrees. 0.07’ high. Crappie fishing is fair around brush piles and boat docks with minnows and jigs. Catfishing is good when using cut bait near deeper water points. Drop-offs with timber near the main river channel are good places to catch them. Look for white bass to be mid-lake in 30-40’. They are caught on a slab and jig combo. Largemouth bass are good on soft plastics in creeks near deep water. Stripers are slow on live shad or soft plastics.

GRANGER: FAIR. Water muddy; 54 degrees; 0.69’ high. Black bass are fair on jigs and worms. Crappie are slow. White bass are starting to pick up in the river around Dickerson's Bottom. Blue catfish are fair on cut bait and shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

LBJ: GOOD. Water stained; 55-56 degrees; 5.06’ low. Black bass are fair, staying shallow in vegetation and around deeper docks on jigs, worms, spinners, and crankbait. Crappie are good on jigs around brush and docks. White bass are slow fishing the river. Catfish are good on stinkbait and cut bait.

LIMESTONE: FAIR. Water stained; 56-57 degrees; 1.45’ low. Largemouth bass continue to be fair on plastic worms and spinners in coves and creeks. White bass are fair with spoons and small jigs fishing points and deep water. Crappie are slow on minnows and jigs around points and creek mouths. Catfish are good on cut shad or prepped baits. Flatheads are more consistent with live bait.

NAVARRO MILLS: FAIR. Water stained; 52-54 degrees. 1.95’ high. Crappie are slow on minnows around the marina and upper-end timber. Catfish are excellent and consistent with live bait and punch bait. White bass are fair on slabs deep on points. Black bass are fair with spinners, crankbaits, and jigs.

PROCTOR: FAIR. Water lightly stained. 53-55 degrees. 3.29’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged plastic worms flipping brush, topwater, spinners, and jigs among structures. Hybrid stripers are fair trolling jigs in mid-lake humps. Crappie are fair with jigs. Catfish are biting on stinkbait and cut bait.

SOMERVILLE: GOOD. Water stained; 56 degrees; 0.11’ low. White bass and hybrids are fair fishing points and creeping into creeks on shad, minnows, and some jigs. Crappie are fair with small minnows and jigs. Catfish are good throughout the lake with cut shad and stinkbait. Largemouth bass are good with plastic worms, crankbait, larger spinners, and jigs near the creeks and moving shallower to creeks and coves.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: FAIR. Water stained; 54-55 degrees; 3.62’ low. Black bass are fair on, crankbaits and Carolina rigged plastic worms working vegetation along creeks. White bass are slow. Catfish are fair with live and cut bait, and trot lining with live bait remains popular.

TRAVIS: FAIR. Water clear; 52-54 degrees; 10.46’ low. Largemouth bass remain fair fishing around points and structure, and fishing spinners on drop-offs, some fish found near creeks. White bass are slow. Catfish are fair on cut bait, live bait, and stinkbait.

WALTER E. LONG: FAIR. Water clear to slightly stained; 50-53 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair, flipping plastic worms and crankbaits over submerged structures. Hybrid striper are fair with jigs and live bait. Crappie are fair. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait. Sunfish are slow due to colder waters.

WACO: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 55-57 degrees; 3.67’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits and plastic worms in the warm water coves and creeks. Crappie are fair on minnows and light-colored jigs in 18-28’ structure. Sunfish are fair on worms or crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on cut shad, live bait, and blood flavored-prepped bait.

WHITNEY: GOOD. Water stained; 55 degrees; 4.77’ low. Black bass are good on deep diving crankbaits, plastic worms, and jigs while fishing mid to deep structure. White bass are good on slabs in deeper water. Crappie are fair with minnows and jigs with structures. Catfish are fair on cut shad.

NORTHEAST

ARLINGTON: FAIR. Water stained; 57 degrees; 0.41' low. The largemouth bass activity has increased by fishing docks and moving shallow on points and creeks with worms, spinners, and jigs. Look for warmer water. Crappie are fair among structures such as boat docks, and partially shaded vegetation. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait throughout the lake and around the plant.

ATHENS: FAIR. Water stained; 52-54 degrees; 0.76’ high. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged worms, jigs, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits working the submerged timber mid-day and vegetation edges. Crappie are slow with minnows and jigs among natural and man-made structures. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and dough balls. Sunfish are slow on cutworms, and corn.

BENBROOK: FAIR. Water stained; 52-54 degrees; 3.29’ low. Largemouth bass are fair fishing spinners and plastics across creek beds and docks. Crappie are fair on minnows. Hybrid striped bass remain slow. White bass are fair with spinners, or spoons by the dam, and main lake points. Catfish are fair on chicken livers, stinkbait, and live bait.

BOB SANDLIN: FAIR. Water stained; 52 degrees; 0.35’ high. Black bass are fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits- some moving to shallow cover- Crappie are fair with jigs and minnows in deeper water; historically, they will stack up on the river channel. Catfish are fair on cut bait and blood bait.

CADDO: FAIR. Water stained; 51-53 degrees; 2.65’ high. Largemouth bass are fair fishing in the creeks feeding the lake. Crappie are fair on smaller minnows and jigs fishing shallow gaps in vegetation and stumps. White bass are fair on small spinners in the open waters and points. Chain Pickerel are fair. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live bait.

CEDAR CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 52-53 degrees, 0.37’ high. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, chatter baits, spinners, and jigs 5-10 feet in creeks. Hybrids and sand bass are in deeper waters from 24-45' relating to bait and can be caught vertically on shad imitations on jigheads. Crappie are still mostly deep 20-35’ome caught in 10-16 feet near docks and brush piles staging up for pre-spawn movements. Both minnows and jigs are effective right now. Catfish can be caught deep or shallow, Fresh cut gizzard shad, drum, carp, or bluegill are all excellent choices. Bigger bait is best for bigger fish.

COOPER: FAIR. Water stained; 52-54 degrees; 2.12’ high. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged worms, crankbaits, and spinners in shallower habitats. The white bass are good on slabs and live bait in deeper water 30-40 feet. Catfish are good on live and cut bait.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: FAIR. Water stained; 52-54 degrees; 0.23’ high. Black bass are fair fishing docks and submerged structure with spinners and plastic worms. White bass continue to be slow. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs working docks, and most structures. Catfish are good on cut bait, prepped bait, and liver.

FORK: FAIR. Water stained; 51-52 degrees; 0.05’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits and chatter baits in warmer water in creeks. Pre-spawn bass activity near creeks and brush near the shoreline. White and yellow bass are fair in deep water under bait schools. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows around structure 20-30’. Catfish are fair on prepared bait and cut bait.

GRAHAM: FAIR. Water stained; 52-54 degrees; 2.43’ low. Largemouth bass are active in warmer water on worms and crankbaits. Crappie are slow on jigs and minnows. White bass are fair on Alabama rigs and slabs. Hybrid stripers are hitting on rattle traps. Catfish are fair on cut shad and live bait.

GRAPEVINE: FAIR. Water stained; 52 degrees; 4.10’ high. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged plastic worms and crankbaits. Fish rocky areas and creeks, and find shallower structure as cover and warmer water. White bass are fair in deeper water 20-30’. Look for bait balls and fish under with a slab and jig combo. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs over structure in 25-32 feet. Catfish are good on live and prepped bait in most parts of the lake. High water is challenging fisherman, causing inconsistency.

JACKSONVILLE: FAIR. Water stained; 52-54 degrees; 0.14' high. Largemouth bass are fair with crankbaits and plastic worms, moving shallower into pre-spawn territory. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Catfish are slow on cut shad and prepped bait.

JOE POOL: FAIR. Water stained; 51-54 degrees; 1.00’’ low. Largemouth bass are slow fishing Texas rigs near structure. Active bass found in warmer water less than 10’. Crappie are fair beneath bridges with jigs and minnows. Catfish are good on cut bait by the spillway and creek mouths.

LAKE O' THE PINES: SLOW. Water muddy; 48 degrees; 4.79’ high. Largemouth bass are slow on Carolina Rigs and spinners. Some action near grass on the edge creek channels. Crappie are slow in 22 feet. Catfish are slow on blood bait and prepared bait.

LAVON: FAIR. Water stained; 55 degrees: 0.79' high. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows fishing drops-offs and structures. White bass are slow. Black bass are fair on crankbaits, worms, lizards, and jigs. Catfish are good on prepared baits.

LEWISVILLE: GOOD. Water stained; 52-54 degrees; 1.70’ high Black bass are good fishing the diving crankbaits and Texas rigged plastics. White bass are fair on slabs on deeper points under bait schools. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait.

MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 58 degrees; 1.08' low. Largemouth bass are good on buzz baits, senkos-creature baits on flats around grass. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows, Dirgin Bridge and railroad trestle catfish slow on cut bait.

PALESTINE: GOOD. Water stained; 52 degrees; 1.63’ high. Largemouth bass are fair, moving to shallow water. Carolina rigged worms, spinners, jigs, and lipless crankbait have been most successful. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows 22-28’ deep. Hybrid stripers are good on minnows and slabs. White bass are good on slabs. Catfish continue to be excellent on shad and chicken livers.

PALO PINTO: FAIR. Water stained; 52-54 degrees; 3.17’ low. Largemouth bass are fair with coves and creeks with worms and spinners. Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass are fair on live shad. Striped bass are good on live shad and jigs. Catfish are fair on live shad, minnows, and stinkbait.

RAY HUBBARD: GOOD. Water clear; 50 degrees; 0.62' low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits and spinners in the deeper structures and flooded timber. White bass are good on 3/4-oz. slab with a small crappie jig 12 inches above. Slow presentation in 40 ft water with fish suspended 5-10 ft. Crappie remain slow on minnows and small jigs. Catfish are fair on live and cut bait.

RAY ROBERTS: FAIR. Water stained: 51-52 degrees; 1.28’ high. Largemouth bass remain fair on worms and buzzbaits seeking warmer water in creeks and coves. White bass are fair in 28-38’ on slabs and minnows. Crappie are slow on jigs and minnows. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 51-54 degrees; 0.45’ low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, plastic worms, and spinners working flats, submerged vegetation, and creeks. White bass and hybrids are biting on fishing spoons and slabs in 20-35’. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait.

SQUAW CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 57-59 degrees; 0.71’ low. Catfishing is good over baited creek channels 20-30 feet deep using punch bait. The largemouth bass fishing is good around shallow structure on soft plastic worms, topwater baits, and crankbaits.

SULPHUR SPRINGS: SLOW. Water stained; 51-52 degrees; 0.21’ high. Largemouth bass remain slow. Crappie continue to be slow on minnows and jigs working all structures. Catfish are slow to fair on cut shad and live bait.

TAWAKONI: FAIR. Water muddy; 52 degrees; 0.95’ high. Catfish are excellent on live bait, cut shad, and stinkbait in 25-45’. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and crankbait in coves and creeks. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slabs, spoons, and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on minnows around structure.

TEXOMA: FAIR. Water stained; 49-52 degrees; 0.60’ high. Striped bass are fair using live bait and shad with large schools on main lake ledges. Largemouth bass are good fishing plastics and crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs by boathouses, submerged vegetation, and timber. Catfish are fair on cut bait and minnows in the river near structure.

TYLER: FAIR. Water stained; 51-53 degrees; 0.36’ high. Black bass are good on Carolina rigged creature baits, spinners, worms, and jigs fishing dock structures and natural shorelines with drops. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in 30’ near submerged structure. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live baits. White bass are slow.

WEATHERFORD: FAIR. Water stained; 51-54 degrees; 0.09’ high. Largemouth bass remain fair on spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and worms. White bass are slow on main lake points. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around docks and marinas. Catfish are good on crawfish, livers, blood baits, and cut bait.

WORTH: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 51-53 degrees; 1.81' low. Largemouth bass are fair with spinners and jigs sticking to rocky drops and the docks. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs among vegetation beds and under docks. Catfish are good on live bait, stinkbait, and cut bait.

WRIGHT PATMAN: FAIR. Water stained; 51 degrees; 3.51’ high. Largemouth bass are good on slow-moving worms and jigs trying vegetation, timber, and man-made structures. White bass are good on slabs and spoons on main lake points. Crappie are fair on jigs in brush piles. Catfish are fair on cut bait, live bait, and stinkbait.

AMISTAD: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 57-59 degrees; 31.41’ low. Largemouth bass are good on topwaters early, spinners on drops and points, and plastic worms submerged vegetation. White bass or slow. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and cut bait throughout the reservoir still baiting holes. Remember to stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

CALAVERAS: FAIR. Water stained; 57-59 degrees. Channel catfish are good on stinkbait, liver, and cut shad working deeper points. Red drum are fair and picking up on live crawfish and tilapia. Largemouth bass are good on jigs, plastic worms, and spinnerbaits mid-depth. Hybrid striped bass are fair on spoons, chicken livers, and rattle traps following the main channel.

CHOKE CANYON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 56-58 degrees; 18.07’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on worms, spinners, crankbait, and rattle traps. Work all types of vegetation with worms and some spinners. Fish crankbaits and rattle traps in deeper water White bass are fair in the Frio river channel with minnows and artificial baits. Crappie are fair and very active on jigs and minnows.

CORPUS CHRISTI LAKE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 61-63 degrees; 3.80’ low. Largemouth bass are good using topwater late also while overcast. Spinnerbaits jigs and worms are successful fishing drops, cover, and points. White bass are good still near the Nueces River. Crappie are fair fishing live minnows, and jigs with man-made structures. Catfish are good on cut bait and cheese bait.

FALCON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64-67 degrees; 37.43’ low. Black bass are good on soft plastic worms, spinners, and crankbait among flooded vegetation and submerged structure such as points, drops, and brush piles. Crappie have turned slow on live bait. Catfish are good on live and prepped baits. Remember to stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

MEDINA: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 59-61 degrees; 11.00’ low. Black bass are fair on worms, crankbait, jigs, and spinners moving shallower in coves, creeks, and on points. Crappie are slow with jigs and minnows. White bass are fair on spoons and jigs in creek mouths. Striped bass are fair on rattletraps on humps and major lake points. Catfish are fair on live bait, chicken livers, and blood baits.

TEXANA: FAIR. Water stained; 58-60 degrees; 5.47’ low. Largemouth bass are fair fishing worms, jigs, and spinners in brush and vegetation. Crappie are fair on jigs and small minnows moving shallow. Catfish are good on stinkbait, cut bait, and live bait. Trotlines remain great with live bait.

SOUTHEAST

BRAUNIG: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 56-58 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged plastic worms, spinners, and bass jigs working points and dam edges. Striped bass are fair to slow. Red drum have picked up to fair between mid-lake and the heated discharge. Catfish are good on live bait and cheese bait.

B.A. STEINHAGEN: GOOD. Water stained; 55-57 degrees; 0.58’ low. Largemouth bass are good with worms and spinners early and shallower. Crankbaits are good mid-day and afternoon over deep structure and select points. Crappie remain fair on jigs and minnows in shallow structures moving towards the shore. Catfish are good on cut and prepped bait.

CONROE: FAIR. Water stained; 56-59 degrees; 1.77’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs near structure in less than 6 feet, live shad in vegetation, and crankbait working deep points. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Hybrid striped bass are fair on shad in open water. Catfish are good on stinkbait and cut bait. Sunfish are fair with live worms or crickets in shallow water.

GIBBONS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 55-58 degrees. Largemouth bass are still great in warm water with crankbaits and spinners producing the largest bass of the year. Crappie are fair on jigs in the shallower submerged structure. Catfish are fair on live bait in warm, deeper water. Sunfish are fair on cutworms around most structures.

HOUSTON COUNTY: GOOD. Water stained; 54-56 degrees; 0.38’ high. Black bass are good around 4:30 AM early mornings with overcast skies in 5 to 6 feet around piers. The best lures have been Carolina rigged craw worms and shaky heads with Senko-Finesse. Crappie are nice sized in 12 feet of water with jigs and minnows. Catfish are fair with a live worm rig one foot off the bottom, and dough bait off piers.

LIVINGSTON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 55-57 degrees; 0.77’ high. The largemouth bass activity has increased significantly over the past week in creeks and coves with Carolina rigged worms, spinners, and jigs. Striped bass are fair on spoons and live shad around bridge pillars. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs in less than 8 feet depth with structure. White bass are good on spoons while fishing the same spots as largemouth. Catfish are fair on live baits.

NACONICHE: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 54-56 degrees. Largemouth bass are good, especially early on spinners, jigs, crankbaits, and creature baits moving shallow in vegetative cover, creek structure, and coves. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in creek structures, and among bridge structure. Sunfish are fair on jigs and crickets. Catfish are good on dough balls, cut and live bait.

RAVEN: GOOD. Water stained; 58-60 degrees. Largemouth bass are good with worms in vegetation, topwater early or late in the day, and spinners on more open water structure and edges. Sunfish are fair on crickets and cutworms among any shallow structure under 5 feet.

SAM RAYBURN: GOOD. Water stained; 57-61 degrees; 0.39’ low. Largemouth bass are good in shallower structure, slowly moving towards the spawn fishing crankbaits, worms, and spinners. White bass are fair on minnows on points and shallow structure. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs casting shallow structure and brush piles less than 10 feet. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.

TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 55-58 degrees; 2.95’ low. The largemouth bass bite has been fair on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and jigs moving to slightly shallower warm water. Striped bass are sporadic but increasing. White bass remain slow. Crappie are fair on minnows over brush piles or near structure in less than 8 feet of water. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.

PANHANDLE

CISCO: FAIR. Water clear; 50-52 degrees; 3.16’ low. Largemouth bass are good to fair on jigs and worms moving to coves and creek beds. Sunfish are fair to slow on minnows and worms. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows under docks. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers, liver, and cut shad all over the lake.

MEREDITH: SLOW. Water stained; 50-52 degrees; 46.75’ low. Black bass are fair with crankbaits, spinners, minnows, and jigs working any structure. Walleye are slow on crankbaits and rattletraps for a couple more weeks. Crappie are slow on jigs. Channel catfish are fair on cut bait and live bait near the dam.

MILLERS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 50-52 degrees; 1.36’ low. Largemouth bass are fair in coves and flooded timber with plastic worms and jigs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs with most structure. White bass and hybrids remain fair on rattle traps and flashing lures in southern coves. Catfish are good with live, blood and liver prepared baits in the northern half being patient with some increased success at night.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: GOOD. Water clear; 52-54 degrees; 2.45' low. Fishing is getting better by the week as spring approaches. Black bass are good on jigs between 8-16 feet of water with success coming in bunches. Crappie are fair on minnows fishing the pier. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait.

ARROWHEAD: FAIR. Water stained; 55-57 degrees; 1.60’ low. Largemouth bass are fair working all structure types with worms, jigs, or underwater trolling baits. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs near shoreline structure in less than 5 feet. Catfish are good on baiting holes and casting stinkbait and shrimp.

COLEMAN: FAIR. Slightly stained; 56 degrees; 2.98’ low. Hybrid stripers are good drift fishing with live bait and fast-moving lures. Largemouth bass are fair on topwater early and cloudy days. During the day, jigs, spinners, and worms on points and drops of structure. Catfish are fair with stinkbait and cut bait with decent trotline success.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: GOOD. Water stained; 55 degrees; 1.29’ low. White bass are good with minnows running humps and some creek structure. Largemouth bass are good on worms, spinners, and some light-colored jigs working rocky drops and creeks. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair at night on cut shad and stinkbait.

HUBBARD CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 56-58 degrees; 2.60’ low. Largemouth bass are fair fishing shallow timber and various shallow man-made and natural structures using worms, spinners, and jigs. Crappie are good on live minnows in creeks. White bass are fair, moving deeper out from creeks. Catfish are fair on live and cut shad.

NASWORTHY: FAIR. Water murky; 56 degrees; 0.91’ low. Largemouth bass remain fair in vegetation with worms, spinners, and jigs. Vertical fishing has been successful along with bottom bumping next to vegetation. Crappie are fair under docks and bridges on minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits throughout the lake.

OAK CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 55 degrees; 1.73’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms and spinners in timber, with early morning success on topwater. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs on drops and fallen timber. White bass are fair on Alabama Rigs and small crankbaits mid-lake. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, live bait, cut bait in most areas on the lake.

O.C. FISHER: FAIR. Water 56 degrees; 37.56’ low. Largemouth bass remain fair on plastic worms, spinners, minnows, and jigs looking on the shallow side of drops and structure. Crappie are slow with structure on minnows and jigs. White bass are fair in deeper drop-offs and humps. Catfish are slow to fair with limited structure on live and cut bait.

O.H. IVIE: FAIR. Water clear; 55 degrees; 9.93’ low. Largemouth bass are good on worms and minnows looking for the deeper coves just off the main lake structure and near the dam. Crappie are fair continuing with live minnows and jigs in the timber and structure. Catfish are good on stinkbait, live, and cut bait. White bass are fair mid-lake near the dam with minnows.

POSSUM KINGDOM: FAIR. Water clear; 48-49 degrees; 0.05’ high. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits and plastic worms in deep water. White bass are good on slabs and live bait deeper and off points. Crappie are slow. Striped bass are slow. Catfish are good on cut shad.

SPENCE: FAIR. Water stained; 50-52 degrees; 36.60’ low. Largemouth bass are fair fishing minnows on vegetation and spinnerbait with points and deeper structure. White bass continue to be slow. Catfish are fair on live and cut bait.

STAMFORD: FAIR. Water stained; 50 degrees; 0.68’ low. Largemouth bass remain fair on Carolina rigged plastic worms in structure, crankbaits on or near the bottom, and jigs fishing on points and humps. Crappie are good on minnows with some night time success. White bass are fair on live shad and slabs. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait.

TWIN BUTTES: SLOW. Water stained; 51-53 degrees; 8.22’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged worms, spinners, and crankbait working flooded vegetation and pronounced drops. White bass are slow, but fish creek structure. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in coves. Catfish are fair on live, prepped, and cut bait.

WHITE RIVER: SLOW. Water stained; 52-54 degrees; 22.18’ low. Drought conditions continue to be in place. Please check boat ramp access. Largemouth bass are fair bottom fishing with cranks or worms. Crappie are slow with limited success trying to stick to marinas and big structure. Walleye are slow but show signs of a good spring. Catfish are good on live bait, cut bait, and stinkbait close to the White River Marina.

COASTAL

SABINE LAKE: FAIR. 64-66 degrees, unchanged from last week. Water is stained to muddy in Neches and Sabine Rivers, stained to clear midlake, stained at south end. Speckled trout are still scattered in main lake but are beginning to show up in small groups along shorelines and in larger bayous. Best lures are 1/4-oz. jigs with soft plastic tails such as Mirro Lure, Lil John or Provokers or suspending twitch baits such as Mirrodine or Borboleta Hot Rod or Lele. The best colors are white, limetreuse, or glow. Redfish are somewhat scattered, but the best bet is fishing in deeper bayous or along deeper shorelines in Sabine Lake. Entergy outfall canal is still holding reds as well as the ship channel at Sabine Pass. Best lures are jigs and soft plastics or Gulp. Mud Minnows or live Finger mullet on a Carolina rig will work as well. Flounder: Flounder fishing is fair in deeper bayous or near the mouth of bayous and ditches. The spring flounder run has not yet begun, but if the weather stays mild, it should start in about three weeks. The best lures are jigs and Gulp lures or live mud minnows.

PORT MANSFIELD: GOOD. 63-64 degrees, unchanged from last week. With the mild winter weather, good numbers of trout and redfish are being caught. On the warmer days work, the sand holes keeping the bait on the bottom, kwiggler ball tail, and willow tail are good in all colors. Also, mud bottom are producing good fish using topwater and kwigglers. Remember to conserve and keep what you want to eat and release the rest. Texas waters still producing red snapper when the weather permits.

TRINITY BAY: GOOD. 60-62 degrees. Wade fishing the shoreline with artificial bait or drifting over the shell reefs are the best ways to catch redfish or trout this time of year. Flounder are best on minnow. Redfish are good along the north and northwest shoreline. The nearby plant's cooling canal flows into the north side of Trinity Bay. The warm water flows over a spillway and into a small lake, which in turn spills into the bay. Some of the best redfish action of the year occurs in this area during the winter months.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 56 degrees. Flounder are excellent on live shrimp. Redfish and trout can be found around the oyster filled mudflats and have been best with live shrimp under a popping cork. Catfish are fair on cut bait. Sheepshead are good near the jetties on shrimp or around the bayou.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 56 degrees. Sheepshead are good on shrimp near the jetties. Black drum are good around the south shoreline coves. Flounder are good on live shrimp. Catfish are fair on cut bait. Redfish and trout can be found around the oyster filled mudflats- best with live shrimp under a popping cork.

TEXAS CITY: GOOD. 57 degrees. Redfish are good over shell reefs and wells on live shrimp. Flounder are fair on live shrimp or minnow around the jetties. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on mullet or shrimp. Black drum are good on crankbaits.

FREEPORT: FAIR. 60-62 degrees. Water clarity is good. Water temperatures are on the rise, and fishing has been great in the back lakes and marshes. Black drum are good on crankbaits. Redfish will be found along the flats and are best on shrimp. Speckled trout are also good on shrimp. Sheepshead are good on shrimp and will be migrating to the bays and jetties to spawn. The flounder are good around the bridge on mullet.

PORT ARANSAS: GOOD. 64 degrees. Flounder are good on live mullet along the marsh. Sheepshead are biting on shrimp around the south jetty. Redfish and trout are in the ship channel and biting on shrimp. Black drum can be found near the south jetty and are best on crankbaits.

ROCKPORT: GOOD. 59-61 degrees. Redfish are good using live shrimp around the flats and channel edges. Trout are around the reef on warmer days using shrimp. Flounder have been good on mullet near the rocks. Black drum are great around oyster reefs and grass beds on live shrimp.

CORPUS CHRISTI: GOOD. 61-62 degrees. Redfish are good on live mullet or shrimp around Mustang Island. Speckled trout are best around the mid-bay reefs on artificial baits. Flounder are good on mullet around the rocks. Black drum are good on shrimp or crab around the Laguna Madre. Bull reds have been caught recently in the ship channel.

SOUTH PADRE: GOOD. 64-66 degrees. Redfish are good on fresh cut bait in the seagrasses around Holly Beach. Speckled Trout have been hanging out in the deeper water- artificial soft plastics and live bait have both been very successful. Snook can be found in the flats and around the jetties. Red snapper bite with shrimp around the reef. Schools of black drum are showing up on the calmer, sunnier days.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 62-63 degrees. Black drum are good on bass assassins in fire tiger color. Speckled trout are good on the south shoreline along the bayous on shrimp. Redfish are good on live mullet and soft plastics. Flounder are fair to good on live shrimp around the rocks.

PORT O’CONNOR: GOOD. 62-64 degrees. Trout and redfish are good on shrimp or croakers. Tie on a bottom rig when fishing the rocks. Black drum are fair on blue crab or shrimp. Flounder are good around the jetties on jigs or minnow. Sheepshead are also good near the jetty on live shrimp. When the weather is too rough, Espiritu Santo Bay can be a safe haven and great spot for fishing.

BAFFIN BAY: VERY GOOD. 73-75 degrees. Slow sinking artificial lures are the top choice for wade fishing. Redfish are good around the rocks on mullet or shrimp. Flounder are good on jigs or minnow. Speckled trout are best on live shrimp.

PORT ISABEL: GOOD. 63-65 degrees. Trout are biting under the lights on live baits and glow lures. Redfish will be found in less than two feet of water and are best on shrimp. Sheepshead are fair on crab around rocks. Flounder are good on fresh shrimp or minnows. Jack crevalle are fair on live mullet. Black drum are good on crab and shrimp. Whiting are good on dead shrimp and squid. Snook are decent on shrimp and located near the port.