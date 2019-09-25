Texas Fishing Report

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Sept. 25 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml :

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: FAIR. Water clear; 81-85 degrees; 0.77 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigs, and white spinners along grass beds. Bluegill and sunfish are fair on weighted jigs, cut worms, and corn. Flathead and blue catfish are fair on prepared baits 5-10 feet under bobbers.

BASTROP: FAIR. Water clearing; 84-88 degrees; 0.20 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Texas rigged plastic worms and Carolina rigs. They appear to be schooled along the edge of the vegetation and on creek beds with significant drop-offs. Crappie have remained slow on jigs and live bait. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stink or cut bait, and flathead catfish are fair on live bait. Creek channels and near the power plant seem to be the best spots.

BELTON: FAIR. Water stained; 85-89 degrees; 1.12 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on stick baits, chuggers, buzz baits, crankbaits, and plastic worms. Good fishing locations are on the deeper points and edges of feeder tributaries. Hybrid striper are fair on jigs and crankbaits. White bass are slow but have been hitting Alabama rigs. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are fair on shad, shrimp, blood bait, and stink bait.

BROWNWOOD: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 82-86 degrees; 2.31 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures. White bass are fair on slabs and have been best at night under lights. Catfish have been good on prepared bait, and shad baited trot lines.

BUCHANAN: GOOD. Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 1.36 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on jigs and plastic worms at all depths depending on location. Striped bass are slow on plastic swim baits and Rat-L-Traps in schools of bait fish. White bass are fair on twisted tail jigs, small crankbaits, and topwater lures. Crappie are fair on weighted crappie jigs and live minnows. All catfish are good on stink bait and cut bait. Live bait has been successful with flathead catfish.

CANYON LAKE: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 83-88 degrees; 1.48 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwater poppers early and late in the day. However, during the day they have been slow on plastic worms, and crankbait. Crappie are fair with weighted jigs and white bass are fair on minnows. Hybrid and striped bass are fair on topwater baits, grubs, and jigging spoons. Smallmouth bass are fair on white grubs and jigs. Catfish are fair on live and prepared bait. The upper part of the lake is where the catfish are good on stink bait and cut bait for channel and blue catfish. Live bait has been working for flathead catfish.

FAYETTE: FAIR. Water stained. 83-88 degrees; 0.01 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on buzz baits early and late in the day along the edge of the vegetation. Medium diving crankbaits also have been decent if fished over the top of the grass and along deeper channel edges. Redear sunfish are fair on worms and crickets. Catfish are fair on stink, live, and cut bait.

GRANBURY: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 80-85 degrees; 0.57 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on light colored spinnerbaits and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are good around the dam and on the humps in 22 to 27 feet of water with live bait. Catfishing continues to be good over baited holes in 10-20 feet of water. Drop-offs with timber near the main river channel are holding good concentrations of fish right now. Look for white bass to be schooling mid-lake and near the dam. Have a lure ready to cast when they surface. They can also be caught trolling and jigging with slabs.

GRANGER: FAIR. Water stained; 82-87 degrees; 0.16 feet low. Largemouth bass have downturned quickly and are slow on spinner baits, crankbaits, and Carolina rigs. White bass are fair on spoons along humps and have been seen in medium-sized schools chasing shad. Crappie are good on weighted jigs and small minnows. All catfish are good on stink, cut and live bait for flatheads.

LBJ: FAIR. Water clear to stained; 83-85 degrees; 0.82 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on worms and jigs around structure and docks. Crappie have been decent on jigs around brush piles and around docks. White bass are fair on Alabama rigs, jigs, smaller crankbaits, and minnows. Crappie are good on weighted jigs and minnows with structure. Catfish are good on stink and live bait.

LIMESTONE: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 84-87 degrees; 2.16 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, spinner baits, buzz baits around deeper points. White bass and hybrid are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows or crappie jigs between 12-20 feet. Catfish are fair on cut shad, shrimp, worms, or prepped baits.

NAVARRO MILLS: FAIR. Water stained; 80-83 degrees; 1.77 feet low. Black bass are good on main lake points and road beds, use deep diving crank baits and soft plastic crawfish baits. Crappie are fair on minnows around brush piles and drop offs. Catfish are fair around inundated timber. White bass are fair on slabs.

SOMERVILLE: GOOD. Water stained; 82-88 degrees; 0.09 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, spinners, and crankbaits. Hybrid striper and white bass are fair in open water chasing shad. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on stink bait, live bait, and cut bait.

STILLHOUSE: FAIR. Water clear; 82-86 degrees; 0.95 feet low. Stillhouse is still in slow summer mode. Largemouth bass are fair on soft plastics fished in the deep edge of 24-foot hydrilla. White bass are fair on downriggers fished in open water with small spoons imitating young of the year shad with lots of small fish being caught. Sunfish are still reliable in shallow mixed areas of hydrilla, rock and wood.

TRAVIS: SLOW. Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 5.83 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow on everything; the only catches are on the deeper drop-offs. Striped bass are slow on downrigged jigs. White bass are fair on spinners, jigs, and crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and weighted light-colored jigs. Catfish are fair on cut, prepped, and live bait.

WALTER E. LONG: FAIR. Water stained. 80-85 degrees; Largemouth bass are good on jerkbait, plastic worms, minnows and jigs. Hybrid striper are slow and are chasing shad around open water. Crappie are slow. Catfish are fair on prepared baits, cut baits, and live bait.

WACO: GOOD. Water stained. 81-85 degrees; 2.66 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, buzzbait, chuggers and plastic worms off the points on the main lake and flats next to feeder tributaries. Crappie are good on minnows and weighted light-colored jigs around all structure. Sunfish are good on worms. Channel and blue catfish are fair on cut shad, live bait, and blood flavored prepped bait.

WHITNEY: FAIR. Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 5.78 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms and crank baits in 12 feet or less. White bass are fair on spinnerbaits, and with minnows. Crappie are fair over brush piles and structure with minnows and jigs normally below 10 feet deep. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers, stink bait and cut bait.

NORTHEAST

ARLINGTON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 81-86 degrees; 4.19 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on light colored spinners, plastic worms, and minnows under bobbers. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on live bait, and stink bait.

ATHENS: GOOD. Water clear; 82-86 degrees; 0.92 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Texas rigged baits, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs with some cover or structure under 6 feet. All catfish are good on cut bait and stink bait. Trot lines are good with live bait.

BENBROOK: FAIR. Water stained; 84-89 degrees; 8.01 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged worms and light spinner baits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs with deeper structure. White bass are good on slabs. Catfish are good on stink and live bait. Sunfish are fair with prepared bait pellets or cut worms.

BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.82 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwater baits at sunrise and deeper crankbaits during the day. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows. White bass are good on jigs. Catfish are fair with live prepped and bait.

BRIDGEPORT: FAIR. Water clear; 84-88 degrees: 3.34 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged worms, lizards and Carolina rigged worms. Crappie appear to be schooled and are fair in deeper water with jigs and minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. Catfish are fair on shrimp and cut bait.

CADDO: GOOD TO FAIR. Water stained; 83-88 degrees; 0.28 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on topwater baits, plastic worms, and spinner baits. Crappie are fair on smaller minnows and jigs in deeper than normal water. Catfish are fair on stink, cut and live bait.

CEDAR CREEK: FAIR. Water barely stained; 83-87 degrees, 1.59 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, Carolina rigged creature baits, worms and crankbaits. Crappie are fair on jigs shooting under docks. Catfish are good on cut shad, and live bait. White bass are good on Alabama rigs and slabs. Hybrid striper are good with Rat-L-Traps following the birds.

COOPER: FAIR. Water clear; 83-85 degrees; 1.18 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow on Texas rigged craws and Carolina rigged worms. The white bass are biting good on slabs and live bait. They are scattered and moving but can still be caught in respectable numbers. Blue catfish is starting to pick up and will continue to get better as the water temp drops. The channel cats are good on punch and cut bait around the white bass.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 82-87 degrees; 1.83 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, light-colored spinners and jig around vegetation and docks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs also under docks. Catfish are fair on cut bait, and dough pellets.

FORK: FAIR. Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 1.31 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on deep diving plastic worms, spinnerbaits, crankbaits and topwaters. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in the stumps or man-made structure. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.

GRAHAM: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 1.82 feet low. Largemouth bass are good by dock fishing on topwater, and spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows under docks and with deeper structure. White bass are good on slabs and Alabama rigs. Catfish are fair on cut shad and live bait.

GRAPEVINE: FAIR. Water stained; 84-87 degrees; 0.30 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms and spinner baits. White bass are good on shad. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on live and prepped bait.

JACKSONVILLE: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 82-87 degrees; 0.01 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair in deeper water along the dam, and with deeper structure. This leads to anglers using crankbaits, spinners and heavier tackle for any success. Crappie are slow. Catfish are fair on cut shad, and prepped bait.

JOE POOL: FAIR. Water stained; 79-87 degrees; 2.29 feet low. KEMP: GOOD. Water clear. Largemouth bass are biting T-rigged, straight-tailed worms on windy banks and points. Watermelon, green pumpkin or red shad in color. A white ½-oz.-or-heavier spinnerbait can produce in open water when the bass are visibly chasing bait to the surface. Look for lunkers to be holding in the shade under the bridges in at least 15 feet of water. A slow, heavy T-rigged or C-rigged plastic bait of your choice slowly dragged near the pylons can be deadly. Don't overlook the open water between the pylons as they are also covered with crappie structure. Good sized crappie are actively biting on crappie jigs that are reflective. White bass and hybrids have been decent on the south portion of the lake on artificial and live baits. Catfish are good with blood and liver prepared baits.

LAKE O' THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84-86 degrees; 0.14 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, top water frogs, and shad colored fluke pads are starting to show up on the north end, which means the biting will start to improve. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 12-15 feet of water. Catfish are fair on prepped and cut bait.

LAVON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 84-87 degrees: 3.44 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow on Carolina rigged lizards, Texas rigged worms, and some crankbaits. White bass are fair in deeper water near the dam. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows but have been hard to track in pattern. Catfish are good on live bait, cut bait, and prepped blood bait.

LEWISVILLE: GOOD. Water stained; 83-88 degrees; 1.16 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, Texas rigged plastic baits and spinnerbaits in medium depth structure. White bass are good on slabs and have been schooling, so follow the birds. Crappie are good on minnows and weighted jigs under bridges. Catfish are fair on prepared bait and cut bait. Hybrid are good around humps throughout the main lake.

MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 82-86 degrees; 2.54 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, deeper crankbaits, and bladed jigs. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows on brush piles. Catfish are good on live bait, cut bait, or prepped bait.

PALESTINE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83-87 degrees; 1.35 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms, and crankbaits near the creeks. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Hybrid striper are good on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on shad and chicken livers.

PALO PINTO: SLOW. Water clear; 79-88 degrees; 2.15 feet low. Largemouth bass are hit and miss on Carolina rigs, Texas rigs, and crankbait. Crappie are slow on live minnows and jigs around cooler structure. White bass are fair on live shad and Alabama rigs. Striped bass are slow on live shad and jigs. Catfish are fair on live shad, minnows and stink bait.

RAY HUBBARD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 82-86 degrees; 2.66 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on medium to deep depth crankbaits, spinners and topwater poppers. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows with larger piles in no deeper than 20 feet of water. White bass and hybrid striper are fair on slabs in the lower lake. Catfish are good on stink bait, livers, and cut bait.

RAY ROBERTS: FAIR. Water stained: 85-88 degrees; 0.55 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow on light spinners, jerk and crank baits. White bass are slow on Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Sunfish and bluegill are good with cut worms. Catfish are good on live and stink bait.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: FAIR TO GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84-87 degrees; 1.98 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on deeper diving crankbaits, jigs, and spinners. White bass and hybrid are good on slabs and jigs around the dam. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs with heavier brush piles. Catfish are fair on live and cut bait.

SQUAW CREEK: FAIR. Water clear; 88-90 degrees; 1.21 feet low. The largemouth bass fishing has been slow but should improve as the water cools down. Catfishing continues to be good while fishing around the timber next to creek channels. Taking the time to search for cooler waters is as important as your choice of bait. Chumming with soured grain is a great way to be more successful when targeting these fish.

SULPHUR SPRINGS: SLOW. Water lightly stained; 86-87 degrees; 0.07 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged plastic worms, spinner baits, and shallow jigs. Crappie are slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on cut and live bait.

TAWAKONI: FAIR. Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.98 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwaters in the mornings and evenings. During the day, use spinners, worms, and crankbait. White bass and hybrids are good on slabs, spoons, and some topwater baits. Crappie are fair on minnows mainly under bridges. Catfish are fair on stink bait, worms, and livers.

TEXOMA: FAIR. Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.37 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwaters, Texas rigged worms, and deep diving crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around timber and older structure. Striped bass are good on slabs, jigs, plastic and live shad. Catfish are fair on live sunfish, cut bait, prepped dough balls, and minnows.

TYLER: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 82-86 1.63 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, Carolina rigged creature baits and crankbaits in both lakes. Crappie are fair on jigs under docks and in shady spots especially during weekends of high activity. Catfish are good on stink bait, and live baits below a cork. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good with Rat-L-Traps following schools of bait fish with birds on the surface.

WEATHERFORD: FAIR. Water stained; 86-90 degrees; 2.36 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinner baits, Texas rigged craws, and deep plastic worms. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in marina areas and around cover. Catfish are fair on crawfish, livers, blood baits, and cut bait.

WORTH: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 82-88 degrees; 1.65 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, light-colored spinners, and crankbait. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near beds and cover. Catfish are fair on live, stink and cut bait. They have been larger than normal recently with several over 30+ lbs.

WRIGHT PATMAN: FAIR. Water stained to muddy; 82-89 degrees; 0.30 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with jigs, spinner baits, crankbaits, and plastic worms. White bass have been hitting most baits with regularity. Crappie are fair on jigs with structure. Catfish are good on cut, live bait and stink bait.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: FAIR. Water stained; 86-91 degrees; 33.0 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwater, and Carolina or Texas rigged plastic worms near rocky edges or vegetation. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on stink and cut bait. Remember to stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican Fishing License.

CHOKE CANYON: FAIR. Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 16.38 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow on buzz baits, jigs, plastic worms, or tube baits in decent cover. White bass are slow with smaller rattle traps. Crappie are slow. All catfish are good on larger live and cut baits.

CORPUS CHRISTI: GOOD. Water stained; 78-85 degrees; 1.97 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Texas rigged worms, Carolina rigs, spinners and crankbaits. White bass are fair on rattletraps. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows and jigs especially lighted at night. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait, and cheese bait.

FALCON: FAIR. Water stained; 87-90 degrees; 34.82 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on soft plastic worms, spinners, crankbaits, and topwaters. Early mornings have yielded the best results. Crappie are slow. Catfish are good with all live baits and stink bait. Remember to stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican Fishing License.

MEDINA: FAIR. Water stained; 83-88 degrees; 4.63 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, spinners, minnows and plastic shad. Crappie are slow with weighted jigs and minnow. White bass are fair on small crankbait and jigs. Striped bass are fair on rattletraps. Smallmouth bass are fair on white grubs and jigs. Catfish are fair on live and blood baits.

TEXANA: GOOD. Water stained; 79-86 degrees; 3.73 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on most reeled baits, spinnerbaits, buzzbaits, jigs, and Texas-rigged soft plastics. Crappie are fair on jigs in shallow cover. Catfish are fair to good on stink bait, cut bait and live bait.

VICTOR BRAUNIG: FAIR. Water stained; 83-88 degrees; Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged plastic worms, spinner baits, and crank baits. Striped bass are fair on jigs and live shad. Smallmouth bass are fair on white grubs and jigs. Red drum are fair on rattle traps. Catfish are fair on live, and cheese bait.

SOUTHEAST

CONROE: FAIR. Water stained; 78-84 degrees; 1.86 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on top water baits early and late; crappie are starting to do good on minnows and jigs around brush piles. Catfish are good on baited areas from 8 to 25 feet of water.

GIBBONS: FAIR. Water stained; 80-87 degrees; Largemouth bass are fair on light-colored Carolina rigged soft plastics and you must reach the deeper water. Crappie are fair on jigs. Catfish are good on live bait and liver flavored prepared bait.

HOUSTON COUNTY: GOOD. Water stained; 82-85 degrees; 1.1 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on soft plastics, and spinners. White bass are slow except on cover with jigs and spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows. Bream are good on live worms. Catfish are good on shad, and stink bait.

LIVINGSTON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 82-88 degrees; 0.71 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on soft plastic worms Carolina or Texas rigged. Striped bass are good on spoons, and Rat-L-Traps. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. White bass have been good on spoons. Catfish are fair on live bait, and flavor prepared baits.

RAVEN: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 82-87 degrees; 1.56 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on top-water and soft plastic worms. Redear sunfish are fair with crickets and worms.

SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 86-89 degrees; 1.96 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and Carolina rigged soft plastic worms. Some success with largemouth on top waters early & late. White bass are fair on minnows and Alabama rigs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good with live bait and cut bait.

TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water stained; 84-87 degrees; 6.82 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on soft plastic worms, jigs and topwaters. Striped bass are fair on topwater, rattle traps and spoons. White bass are fair on spoons. Sunfish are good on crickets and jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on live bait, and stink bait.

PANHANDLE

CISCO: FAIR. Water clear; 79-87 degrees; 2.24 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged worms and jigs. Sunfish is fair with mealworms, and minnows. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, live and cut shad.

MEREDITH: FAIR. Water clear; 78-85 degrees; 47.83 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwaters, Texas rigged plastics and weightless flukes. They have been moving to structure more than normal. Smallmouth bass are fair on crank baits, spinners, minnows, crayfish, and worms. Walleye is being caught on crankbait and spinners. Channel catfish are fair on cut bait and live bait.

MILLERS CREEK: GOOD. Water clear; 79-87 degrees; 0.99 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on any weedless bass bait among submerged structure. Crappie are good sized on crappie jigs. White bass and hybrids have been good on the south portion of the lake on artificial and live baits. Catfish are good with blood and liver prepared baits.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: FAIR. Water clear 82-85 degrees; 3.50 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, spinner and crank baits. Crappie are fair on minnows, and jigs. Catfish are fair on live bait and stink bait.

ARROWHEAD: FAIR. Water stained; 80-85 degrees; 1.38 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigs and crankbaits in deeper water. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs amid brush piles and under docks. Catfish are fair on shad, cut bait, shrimp and nightcrawlers.

FT. PHANTOM HILL: FAIR. Water stained; 78-86 degrees; 1.47 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigs, buzzbaits, and spinners before noon. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs amid cover. Catfish are fair on cut shad and stinkbait.

HUBBARD CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 78-85 degrees; 1.56 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigs, crankbait and shaky heads. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on live and cut shad.

NASWORTHY: FAIR. Water stained; 75-83 degrees; 0.78 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged worms, and spinners. Crappie are fair on jigs and live minnows looking for deeper cooler water or under bridges. White bass are being caught on live and artificial baits. Catfish are fair on minnows and prepped bait.

OAK CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 78-84 degrees; 1.42 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinners, Texas rigs and Carolina rigged worms. Crappie are fair on jigs and live minnows. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, live and cut shad.

O.H. IVIE: FAIR. Water stained; 77-85 degrees; 9.17 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair to good on Carolina rigged worms and minnows. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs mainly at night. Catfish are fair on live and cut bait.

POSSUM KINGDOM: FAIR. Water clear; 79-88 degrees; 1.14 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigs, Texas rigs, and crankbait. Crappie are good on jigs, slabs, and spoons. White bass are good on jigs, slabs, and spoons. Striped bass are fair to good on live shad and jigs. Follow the birds. Catfish are good on cut bait, live sunfish and stink bait.

SPENCE: FAIR. Water off color; 79-85 degrees; 35.12 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on minnows, crankbaits, spinner baits, plastic worms, and top-water baits. Crappie are fair on live jigs and minnows. Catfish are good on cut bait and live bait.

STAMFORD: FAIR. Water stained to murky; 79-85 degrees; 0.93 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, crankbaits and spinners. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs by structure. White bass are fair on live shad. Blue catfish are fair on live bait and stink bait pellets.

WHITE RIVER: SLOW. Water stained; 77-86 degrees; 21.03 feet low. Drought conditions have complicated fishing this summer, but you can still fish just watch for low water spots and keep your boat speed down. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigs and craws. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Catfish are good on live bait, cut bait, and prepared bait.

B.A. STEINHAGEN: SLOW. Water stained; 80-86 degrees; 0.59 feet low. Recovering after the August dam repair has been tough, but conditions have bounced back better than imagined. Sunfish, crappie, and catfish have bounced back quickly.

COASTAL

NORTH & SOUTH SABINE: Recent flood waters from tropical storm Imelda have caused elevated water levels in Sabine Lake. The waters to the west of the lake including the ship channel are muddy and fresh. However, the water in Sabine Lake is mostly clear to slightly stained both in the north and in the south. Waters from mid lake to the Louisiana shoreline is still quite salty. Trout, red fish, and a few flounder are near shore early and can be caught on jig and soft plastics. This bite fades out as sun rises but lasts a little longer if there is cloud cover. Bird action is very spotty. Golden croaker are making their run to the Gulf and can be caught near bayou mouths and channels in ten to twenty feet of water. Best bait is fresh dead shrimp. Bull reds are running in surf. Best bait is fresh cut mullet.

BOLIVAR: Speckled Trout is good on live bait. Redfish and flounder are fair on live shrimp and live bait

TRINITY BAY: Artificial baits or drift fishing the open bay over shell reefs & wells from the boat for speckled trout and red fish. It is also a very good producer of a variety of other species such as flounder, sand trout and gulf trout. Flounder and croakers are fair on shrimp

EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are good for drifters working pods of shad and mullet. Redfish are good on crabs and mullet.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are good in the mud and shell on topwaters. Bull redfish and black drum are good on shrimp and crabs.

TEXAS CITY: VERY GOOD. 83 degrees. Amberjack best on live bait. Speckled trout are biting with soft plastics, gulf shrimp, paddle tail lures. Mahi-mahi are hitting on squid and live cigar minnows. Redfish are hitting on shrimp.

FREEPORT: VERY GOOD. 84 degrees. Sand trout on reefs are good on live shrimp. Bull redfish are good on live shrimp and cut bait. Flounder is fair on live bait. Spotted seatrout Is good with a top water, catfish with beef liver or live mullet, gar is fair with shrimp.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair on live shrimp in shallow water. Redfish are good on live shrimp and soft plastic. Spotted seatrout is good with topwater. Red drum are good on live shrimp. Snapper is good on live shrimp

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair on soft plastics. Redfish are good on live shrimp. Cobia is good on eel or pinfish.

PORT O'CONNOR: Trout are fair on topwaters in 3-8 feet. Redfish are good on live shrimp. Spanish mackerel are very good on sardines or cut bait. Mahi-mahi are good on squid or live cigar minnow, Tuna Is good on squid. Tarpon is very good on mullet or pinfish. Flounder is good on live bait.

ROCKPORT: Amberjack is excellent on squid or cigar minnows. Cobia is weak, Mahi-mahi is excellent on squid or live cigar minnow. Blackfin Tuna is excellent on squid or threadfin herring. Kingfish is good on silvery live bait. Black fish can be caught using green crab.

PORT ARANSAS: Amberjack is excellent on squid and cigar minnows. Cobia is weak. Mahi-mahi is excellent on squid or cigar minnow. Snapper is fair with fresh squid or cigar minnows. Blackfin tuna is excellent on squid or threadfin herring. Kingfish is good on live pilchards or cigar minnows.

CORPUS CHRISTI: Redfish are good on croakers or mullet. Spanish mackerel are fair on glass minnows. Mahi-mahi are hitting on squid or live cigar minnow. Blackfin tuna are best with fresh or frozen bonito. Tarpon on liking worm jigs. Flounder is fair using live bait.

BAFFIN BAY: Spanish mackerel are fair on glass minnows. Speckled trout are excellent on pinfish and shrimp. Redfish are good on croakers or mullet. Flounder is fair on live bait, such as minnow or mullet.

PORT MANSFIELD: Snapper is very good. Kingfish is fair. Spanish mackerel are good on shrimp or squid, Mahi-mahi are good on squid or live cigar minnows. Tarpon is good using wide-gap circle hooks and worm jigs. Redfish are good on live shrimp, sailfish, and amberjack.

SOUTH PADRE: The fishing has been amazing! Trout has been limiting out on almost every trip. Spanish mackerel are good on squid or sardines. Mahi-mahi are loving squid and live cigar minnows. Tarpon are good using wide-gap circle hooks and worm jigs. Redfish are excellent. Sailfish are liking cigar minnows or sardines. Amberjack are craving squid and cigar minnows.

PORT ISABEL: Spanish mackerel is good on cut bait, squid or shrimp, Mahi-mahi are eating squid or live cigar minnows. Redfish are excellent on natural baits. The sailfish are fair on sardines or cigar minnows if they are in deep water. Amberjack are liking squid. Black drum and spotted seatrout are picking up.