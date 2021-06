Rockies first. Raimel Tapia grounds out to shortstop, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Nate Lowe. Yonathan Daza grounds out to shortstop, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Nate Lowe. Ryan McMahon doubles to deep center field. C.J. Cron singles to shallow infield. Charlie Blackmon singles to shallow left field. C.J. Cron to second. Ryan McMahon scores. Joshua Fuentes lines out to center field to Adolis Garcia.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 1, Rangers 0.

Rangers fourth. Nate Lowe walks. Adolis Garcia singles to left field. Nate Lowe to second. Joey Gallo reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow right field. Adolis Garcia out at second. Nate Lowe scores. Throwing error by Brendan Rodgers. Nick Solak flies out to deep right field to Charlie Blackmon. Brock Holt strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Rangers 1, Rockies 1.

Rockies fifth. Dom Nunez doubles to deep right center field. German Marquez strikes out swinging. Raimel Tapia lines out to deep left center field to Adolis Garcia. Yonathan Daza singles to shallow infield. Dom Nunez scores. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 2, Rangers 1.

Rangers eighth. Jason Martin pinch-hitting for Jose Trevino. Jason Martin strikes out swinging. Khris Davis pinch-hitting for Joely Rodriguez. Khris Davis homers to right field. Willie Calhoun lines out to deep left field to Raimel Tapia. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Ryan McMahon. Nate Lowe flies out to deep left field to Raimel Tapia.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rangers 2, Rockies 2.

Rockies eleventh. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to first base to Nate Lowe. Ryan McMahon to third. Joshua Fuentes is intentionally walked. Brendan Rodgers walks. Joshua Fuentes to second. Ryan McMahon scores.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 3, Rangers 2.