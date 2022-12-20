Texas-Arlington 68, San Francisco 63

Wilson 4-5 1-1 9, Gibson 5-8 0-2 12, Humphrey 3-8 5-6 11, Johnson-Cash 5-8 0-0 12, Weaver 3-7 2-4 8, Castro 0-4 0-1 0, Walker 3-9 0-0 6, Talbot 2-5 4-4 8, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Young 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-57 12-18 68.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason