Texas A&M Commerce 82, Incarnate Word 74, OT

Griscti 1-2 0-0 2, Cisse 3-12 11-12 20, Krause 2-8 3-3 7, Miller 5-11 1-2 11, Swaby 2-8 0-0 6, Dennis 7-12 3-5 17, Morgan 4-9 1-2 11, Payne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 19-24 74.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason