Texas A&M-CC 97, Texas Rio Grande Valley 75

D.Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Zdor 6-6 2-3 15, Brashear 1-3 1-1 3, Johnston 6-7 3-4 19, Johnson 5-8 1-6 11, Holiman 2-5 4-5 8, Ward 2-3 0-1 4, C.Jackson 1-3 4-6 6, Freeman 1-1 0-0 2, Horiuk 1-2 3-4 5, Shanu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-40 18-30 75.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason