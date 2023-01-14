Texas A&M-CC 97, New Orleans 79

T.Jackson 4-4 3-8 12, Kirkland 6-11 1-2 13, Johnson 5-8 5-6 17, Vincent 2-4 1-2 6, Wilson-Rouse 6-10 1-2 16, Sackey 2-2 0-1 4, Doughty 0-6 6-6 6, Henry 1-3 2-4 5, Cooper 0-3 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 0-1 0, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 19-32 79.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason