Texas A&M-CC 91, Incarnate Word 61

Griscti 0-2 0-0 0, Cisse 7-13 7-7 22, Krause 3-7 2-3 8, Morgan 3-9 0-0 6, Swaby 1-4 3-4 5, Dennis 3-4 1-2 7, Miller 1-4 4-4 7, Payne 2-5 0-0 4, Hayman 0-2 0-0 0, Beny Til 1-1 0-0 2, Abram 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 17-20 61.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason