Texas A&M-CC 75, UTSA 55

Germany 2-4 5-8 9, Addo-Ankrah 2-10 1-1 6, Buggs 3-11 0-0 7, Czumbel 0-0 0-0 0, Medor 2-9 4-8 9, Richards 5-9 0-0 14, Aleu 0-1 1-2 1, Farmer 1-1 0-0 2, Sabally 1-3 2-2 4, Bofinger 1-3 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 1-2 1, Diouf 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-51 14-23 55.

TEXAS A&M-CC (1-1)

Keys 2-6 0-0 4, Mushila 7-10 7-10 22, Fryer 0-1 0-0 0, Tennyson 8-13 0-0 19, Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Nickelson 3-6 3-3 9, Jackson 2-5 0-0 5, Murdix 2-5 3-6 7, Grandberry 1-3 1-2 4, Sangha 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 0-1 0-0 0, Kern 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 14-21 75.

Halftime_UTSA 28-25. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 7-29 (Richards 4-7, Medor 1-3, Buggs 1-8, Addo-Ankrah 1-9, Aleu 0-1, Sabally 0-1), Texas A&M-CC 7-19 (Tennyson 3-7, Mushila 1-1, Grandberry 1-2, Jackson 1-2, Williams 1-4, Fryer 0-1, Keys 0-1, Murdix 0-1). Rebounds_UTSA 28 (Richards, Farmer 5), Texas A&M-CC 38 (Mushila 16). Assists_UTSA 13 (Czumbel, Medor 3), Texas A&M-CC 16 (Murdix 5). Total Fouls_UTSA 18, Texas A&M-CC 19. A_1,400 (10,000).

