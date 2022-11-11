Texas A&M-CC 75, UTSA 55

Germany 2-4 5-8 9, Addo-Ankrah 2-10 1-1 6, Buggs 3-11 0-0 7, Czumbel 0-0 0-0 0, Medor 2-9 4-8 9, Richards 5-9 0-0 14, Aleu 0-1 1-2 1, Farmer 1-1 0-0 2, Sabally 1-3 2-2 4, Bofinger 1-3 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 1-2 1, Diouf 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-51 14-23 55.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason