Texas A&M-CC 100, Texas Lutheran 63

Dunn 0-3 0-0 0, Allen 2-5 0-0 6, Orozco 0-3 0-0 0, Phillips 3-5 2-2 10, Wallace 4-9 0-0 9, Fornerette 1-8 0-0 3, Francis 3-6 0-0 8, Watson 1-4 0-0 2, Ardoin 2-4 4-4 10, Reyes 3-6 0-0 8, Capers 1-4 3-3 5, Autry 1-2 0-0 2, Horton 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 21-60 9-11 63.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason