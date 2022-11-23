Texas A&M 67, Texas State 46

Hood 5-21 2-3 12, Leff 1-6 0-0 2, Bowie 1-3 2-2 4, Eaton 2-11 0-0 4, Taylor 4-9 1-1 10, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 1-2 2-2 4, Pruitt 3-7 0-0 8, Hill 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 18-63 7-8 46
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason