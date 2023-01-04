Texas A&M 66, Florida 63

Coleman 1-4 0-0 2, Marble 8-14 1-4 17, Dennis 0-8 4-4 4, Radford 6-13 4-6 17, Taylor 6-15 4-4 17, Gordon 0-2 1-2 1, Garcia 1-2 1-2 3, Obaseki 1-3 2-4 4, Washington 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-61 18-28 66.

Castleton 4-6 6-9 14, Fudge 1-2 1-2 3, Bonham 8-13 1-2 21, Lofton 2-7 4-4 9, Richard 2-5 2-3 8, Reeves 2-7 2-2 6, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Felder 0-1 0-0 0, Jitoboh 0-0 0-0 0, Kugel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 16-22 63.

Halftime_Texas A&M 34-23. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 2-16 (Radford 1-2, Taylor 1-6, Marble 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Dennis 0-5), Florida 7-19 (Bonham 4-7, Richard 2-4, Lofton 1-3, Jones 0-1, Reeves 0-4). Fouled Out_Garcia, Fudge. Rebounds_Texas A&M 32 (Marble, Dennis 6), Florida 33 (Castleton, Fudge, Richard, Reeves 5). Assists_Texas A&M 9 (Taylor, Garcia, Obaseki 2), Florida 10 (Bonham 4). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 20, Florida 24. A_7,023 (10,133).