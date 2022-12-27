Texas A&M 64, Northwestern St. 52

Wilmore 1-1 0-2 2, J.Black 5-21 0-0 15, Hampton 0-3 1-4 1, Haney 6-16 0-1 16, Sharp 5-16 2-2 15, Prim 0-1 0-0 0, Jos.Williams 1-1 0-0 3, Garrett 0-1 0-0 0, Kuath 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-60 3-9 52.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason