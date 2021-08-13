Skip to main content
Sports

Texas 8, Oakland 6

Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 9 6 Totals 35 8 11 8
Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 1 2 0
Marte cf 5 0 1 1 Culberson 3b 3 1 2 0
Olson 1b 3 1 1 1 García rf 5 1 0 1
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 3 1 2 1
Gomes c 4 1 1 0 Peters cf 3 1 1 3
Moreland dh 4 1 2 1 Ibáñez 2b 4 1 0 0
Chapman 3b 2 2 1 1 J.Martin lf 4 1 2 0
Brown rf 4 1 2 2 Pozo dh 4 1 2 3
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 0 0 0
Oakland 000 022 110 6
Texas 300 003 20x 8

E_Marte (1), Lowrie (3), Andrus (13). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Texas 8. 2B_Moreland (11), Brown 2 (9). 3B_Moreland (1). HR_Olson (29), Pozo (1), Peters (1). SB_Culberson (6). SF_Peters (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Irvin L,8-11 5 8 5 3 1 2
Romo BS,0-2 1 1 1 1 1 0
Petit 1 1 2 2 1 0
Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 2
Texas
Dunning 4 2-3 4 2 2 2 4
Santana W,2-2 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1
Sborz H,5 1 1 1 1 0 1
Patton H,6 1 1 1 1 1 2
Barlow S,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1

Irvin pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Guerra (Culberson).

More for you

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:02. A_26,761 (40,300).