Texas 7, Oakland 4

|Oakland
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|7
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hernandez 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gomes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peters cf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Moreland ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pozo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Culberson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ibáñez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brown ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Machín ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Lowrie ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|010
|001
|110
|—
|4
|Texas
|311
|020
|00x
|—
|7