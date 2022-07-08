Texas 6, Minnesota 5

E_Lowe (6), Seager (11), Heim (3). DP_Minnesota 1, Texas 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Texas 5. 2B_Gordon 2 (9), Arraez (15). 3B_García (4). HR_Correa (10), Jeffers (6), Seager (17). SF_Taveras (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota S.Gray L,4-2 4 2-3 4 5 5 2 0 Thielbar 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Cotton 2 2 0 0 1 4 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 2

Texas J.Gray W,5-4 5 1-3 9 5 3 1 8 Richards H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Burke H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0 Santana H,14 1 1 0 0 0 0 Martin S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_S.Gray (Garver), Richards (Buxton). WP_J.Gray.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, James Hoye; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:22. A_30,392 (40,300).