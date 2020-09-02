https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Texas-6-Houston-5-15536231.php
Texas 6, Houston 5
|Texas
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|6
|8
|3
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|Choo dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Straw pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Solak 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Tucker dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Guzmán 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toro 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|White lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garneau c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dietrich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heineman lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Texas
|200
|100
|001
|2
|—
|6
|Houston
|000
|001
|300
|1
|—
|5
E_Valdez (2), Correa (1), Maldonado (2). DP_Texas 2, Houston 4. LOB_Texas 6, Houston 7. 3B_Guzmán (1). HR_Andrus (1), Brantley (2). SB_Choo (5). S_Maldonado (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|García
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Lyles
|5
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Goody BS,1-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Hernández W,5-0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montero S,7-7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|Valdez
|7
|5
|3
|3
|3
|8
|Paredes H,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pressly BS,6-9
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Taylor L,1-1
|2-3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Scrubb
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Lyles pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Valdez (Choo). WP_Valdez(2).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:28.
