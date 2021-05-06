Texas 4, Minnesota 3

|Texas
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|38
|3
|8
|3
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Kepler rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Solak 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cave cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|García cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Astudillo 3b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Dahl lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Garlick lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ibáñez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|White cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sanó 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Gordon 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Culberson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heim c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rortvedt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garver ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|020
|000
|100
|1
|—
|4
|Minnesota
|102
|000
|000
|0
|—
|3