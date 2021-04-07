Texas 2, Toronto 1

DP_Toronto 0, Texas 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Texas 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (1), Jansen (1), Culberson (1). HR_Semien (3), Solak (1). SB_Lowe (1). S_Taveras (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Ryu L,0-1 7 7 2 2 0 7 Mayza 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Dolis 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Texas Gibson W,1-0 6 6 0 0 1 8 Sborz H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bush H,2 1 2 1 1 0 1 Kennedy S,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_Mayza (Solak).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:33. A_16,876 (40,300).