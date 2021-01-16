Four-time champ Chen wins short program with ease Jan. 16, 2021 Updated: Jan. 16, 2021 6:32 p.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Chen doesn't miss.
As he has done since his last loss at the Pyeonchang Olympics — yes, nearly three years ago — the dynamic Chen was nearly perfect and rather playful in winning the short program Saturday at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Saturday.