Temple rallies in second half for 70-61 win at USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Josh Pierre-Louis scored 15 points and was one of four Temple players in double figures as the Owls defeated Southern California 70-61 on Friday night.

The Trojans trailed 31-30 at halftime but scored the first eight points of the second half to take their largest lead. But the Owls would respond with a 26-8 run over the next eight minutes to take control.

Temple was 10 of 18 from the field, including four 3-pointers as it held a 55-44 advantage with 8:45 remaining. De'Vondre Perry scored eight points during the run while Nate Pierre-Louis and Quinton Rose had five each.

Rose and Justyn Hamilton scored 12 points apiece and Perry added 10 for the Owls, who are 4-0 under first-year coach Aaron McKie.

USC got within 66-61 with 48 seconds remaining but could not draw closer. Onyeka Okongwu led the Trojans (5-1) with 17 points and Ehtan Anderson added 12.

Temple led by as many as nine in the first half and was up 29-22 with 3:01 remaining on Josh Pierre-Louis’ layup before the Trojans scored eight straight points. Isaiah Mobley’s layup with 16 seconds remaining gave USC its first lead (31-30) but the Owls would take the lead into the locker room at halftime after Pierre-Louis got a steal under the Temple basket and made a layup at the buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

Temple: The Owls came into the game second in the nation in steals (12.3 per game). They had eight against USC, which was a huge reason why they scored 21 points off turnovers.

USC: Nick Rakocevic came in with three straight double-doubles in points and rebounds but struggled. The senior center was held to six points, going 1 of 6 from the field, and six rebounds.

UP NEXT

Temple: Face Maryland on Thursday at the Orlando Invitational.

USC: Takes on Fairfield on Thursday at the Orlando Invitational.